Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Stopping By Freeman Coliseum

click to enlarge Courtesy of Anuel AA

Event Details Anuel AA @ Freeman Coliseum 3201 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Sun., July 28, 7 p.m. Price: $51-$327 Live Music Map

If you’re a fan of Latin rap and haven’t heard of Anuel AA yet, it’s time to catch up.The Puerto Rican rapper won the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Award for Best New Artist and is a heavy player in the bonkers Latin trap scene. The multitalented artist — he can sing too — dropped his first and, so far, only albumin 2018 and has appeared on songs with the likes of Daddy Yankee, 6ix9ine and Bad Bunny.While Anuel AA’s music is easy to bump to, it also deals in a deadpan manner with themes of violence, drugs and sex — you know, the important things in life. For those who haven’t fully grasped the Latin-charged sea change occurring in hip-hop, an Anuel AA show may be an opportunity to wake up to that cultural shift.