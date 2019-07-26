Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 26, 2019

Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Stopping By Freeman Coliseum

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ANUEL AA
  • Courtesy of Anuel AA
If you’re a fan of Latin rap and haven’t heard of Anuel AA yet, it’s time to catch up.

The Puerto Rican rapper won the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Award for Best New Artist and is a heavy player in the bonkers Latin trap scene. The multitalented artist — he can sing too — dropped his first and, so far, only album Real Hasta la Muerte in 2018 and has appeared on songs with the likes of Daddy Yankee, 6ix9ine and Bad Bunny.

While Anuel AA’s music is easy to bump to, it also deals in a deadpan manner with themes of violence, drugs and sex — you know, the important things in life. For those who haven’t fully grasped the Latin-charged sea change occurring in hip-hop, an Anuel AA show may be an opportunity to wake up to that cultural shift.

$51-$151, Sun July 28, 7 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
Event Details Anuel AA
@ Freeman Coliseum
3201 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., July 28, 7 p.m.
Price: $51-$327
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Anuel AA

    Staff Pick
    Anuel AA @ Freeman Coliseum

    • Sun., July 28, 7 p.m. $51-$327
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pop Star Shawn Mendes Reportedly Spotted Hanging Out at the Pearl Ahead of San Antonio Concert Read More

  2. Texas Acts Fill Lineup for Juan Lobo Fest In Honor of Tequila Unveiling Read More

  3. Head to Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend to Catch '90s Outfit Slightly Stoopid Read More

  4. Shawn Mendes' World Tour Lights Up San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  5. Canada's TR/ST Will Bring Sparkly Darkwave Vibes to San Antonio This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation