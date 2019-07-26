Friday, July 26, 2019
Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Stopping By Freeman Coliseum
Posted
By James Courtney
on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 7:50 AM
click to enlarge
If you’re a fan of Latin rap and haven’t heard of Anuel AA yet, it’s time to catch up.
The Puerto Rican rapper won the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Award for Best New Artist and is a heavy player in the bonkers Latin trap scene. The multitalented artist — he can sing too — dropped his first and, so far, only album Real Hasta la Muerte
in 2018 and has appeared on songs with the likes of Daddy Yankee, 6ix9ine and Bad Bunny.
While Anuel AA’s music is easy to bump to, it also deals in a deadpan manner with themes of violence, drugs and sex — you know, the important things in life. For those who haven’t fully grasped the Latin-charged sea change occurring in hip-hop, an Anuel AA show may be an opportunity to wake up to that cultural shift.
$51-$151, Sun July 28, 7 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
@ Freeman Coliseum
3201 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., July 28, 7 p.m.
Price:
$51-$327
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Freeman Coliseum, live music, Anuel AA, Latin rap, Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny, Image