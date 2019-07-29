Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 29, 2019

Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters Bring Rock 'N' Roll, Hillbilly Swing to Gruene Hall

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERS
  • Courtesy of Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters
Whenever famous actors try their hand at releasing music, there’s a tendency to see their efforts as little more than ego writ large, taking away a share of the spotlight from musicians without a big name or a big budget.

That said, actor Billy Bob Thornton’s band the Boxmasters reads more like the genuine article.

First, the group, which plays old timey rock ’n’ roll mixed with hillbilly swing, is the result of Thornton’s lifelong practice of and enthusiasm for music — it’s not an ego-driven flight of fancy.

Second, just ask Willie Nelson. Thornton and crew have opened for the Texas legend on multiple tours over the years. And, if Willie co-signs anything you know it’s the real deal.



Anyone still looking for confirmation that the Boxmasters can verify it via Spotify or YouTube. You’ll find that, over the course of eight albums, including this year’s Speck, the Boxmasters have built up a fine collection of music that crackles with the mystery and intrigue of a bygone vision of America.

$37.50, Thu August 1, 8pm, Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Papa Roach Playing the Sunken Garden Theater, So Here's Your Chance to Hear 'Last Resort' Live Read More

  2. Chicago Bringing Mix of Jazz, Rock and Lots of Horns to the Majestic Read More

  3. Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Stopping By Freeman Coliseum Read More

  4. Travis Park Event Latin Roots Music & Food Fest to Celebrate Latino Cultures Read More

  5. Canada's TR/ST Will Bring Sparkly Darkwave Vibes to San Antonio This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation