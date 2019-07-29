Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters Bring Rock 'N' Roll, Hillbilly Swing to Gruene Hall

click to enlarge Courtesy of Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters

Whenever famous actors try their hand at releasing music, there’s a tendency to see their efforts as little more than ego writ large, taking away a share of the spotlight from musicians without a big name or a big budget.That said, actor Billy Bob Thornton’s band the Boxmasters reads more like the genuine article.First, the group, which plays old timey rock ’n’ roll mixed with hillbilly swing, is the result of Thornton’s lifelong practice of and enthusiasm for music — it’s not an ego-driven flight of fancy.Second, just ask Willie Nelson. Thornton and crew have opened for the Texas legend on multiple tours over the years. And, if Willie co-signs anything you know it’s the real deal.Anyone still looking for confirmation that the Boxmasters can verify it via Spotify or YouTube. You’ll find that, over the course of eight albums, including this year’s Speck, the Boxmasters have built up a fine collection of music that crackles with the mystery and intrigue of a bygone vision of America.