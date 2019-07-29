Monday, July 29, 2019
Mongolian Metal Band The Hu Touch Down in San Antonio This Fall
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM
click to enlarge
Formed in 2016, The Hu is a Mongolian metal band that fuses traditional instrumentation — including guttural throat singing and the boxy fiddle called the morin khuur — with current metal sounds.
The result is an amalgam that's alternatively heavy, folky and eerie. For the unfamiliar, it's not too far off from Brazilian band Sepultura's incorporation of Amazonian tribal drumming into some of its tracks.
The Hu also expect to have a new album, The Gereg, available
in time for its Tuesday, October 22, show at Paper Tiger.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: The Hu, metal, metal band, mongolian metal, live music, live band, san antonio, paper tiger, Image