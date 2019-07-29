Mongolian Metal Band The Hu Touch Down in San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge

Formed in 2016, The Hu is a Mongolian metal band that fuses traditional instrumentation — including guttural throat singing and the boxy fiddle called the morin khuur — with current metal sounds.The result is an amalgam that's alternatively heavy, folky and eerie. For the unfamiliar, it's not too far off from Brazilian band Sepultura's incorporation of Amazonian tribal drumming into some of its tracks.The Hu also expect to have a new album,in time for its Tuesday, October 22, show at Paper Tiger.