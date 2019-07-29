Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 29, 2019

Mongolian Metal Band The Hu Touch Down in San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge the_hu.jpg
Formed in 2016, The Hu is a Mongolian metal band that fuses traditional  instrumentation — including guttural throat singing and the boxy fiddle called the morin khuur — with current metal sounds.

The result is an amalgam that's alternatively heavy, folky and eerie. For the unfamiliar, it's not too far off from Brazilian band Sepultura's incorporation of Amazonian tribal drumming into some of its tracks.

The Hu also expect to have a new album, The Gereg, available in time for its Tuesday, October 22, show at Paper Tiger.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit papertigersatx.com.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Papa Roach Playing the Sunken Garden Theater, So Here's Your Chance to Hear 'Last Resort' Live Read More

  2. Chicago Bringing Mix of Jazz, Rock and Lots of Horns to the Majestic Read More

  3. Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Stopping By Freeman Coliseum Read More

  4. Travis Park Event Latin Roots Music & Food Fest to Celebrate Latino Cultures Read More

  5. Canada's TR/ST Will Bring Sparkly Darkwave Vibes to San Antonio This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation