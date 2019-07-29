Rising Electronic Pop Star Mobley Gears up for Show at Sam's Burger Joint

click to enlarge

Austin electronic pop artist Mobley has been captivating audiences for years, and he’ll most likely do the same when he rolls down to the Alamo City on Friday, August 23, for a show at Sam's Burger Joint.In June, Mobley signed to Last Gang Records — a major feat considering the label is home to heavy-hitting acts like Death From Above 1979, Crystal Castles and Metric.Best get out your dancing shoes for his local date. Mobley's sly bass rhythms and pop vocal melodies, punctuated by percussive pops and clicks, make it hard not to move your hips.