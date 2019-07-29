Email
Monday, July 29, 2019

Rising Electronic Pop Star Mobley Gears up for Show at Sam's Burger Joint

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM

Austin electronic pop artist Mobley has been captivating audiences for years, and he’ll most likely do the same when he rolls down to the Alamo City on Friday, August 23, for a show at Sam's Burger Joint.

In June, Mobley signed to Last Gang Records — a major feat considering the label is home to heavy-hitting acts like Death From Above 1979, Crystal Castles and Metric.

Best get out your dancing shoes for his local date. Mobley's sly bass rhythms and pop vocal melodies, punctuated by percussive pops and clicks, make it hard not to move your hips.

Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-2830
Music Club
