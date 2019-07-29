Monday, July 29, 2019
Rising Electronic Pop Star Mobley Gears up for Show at Sam's Burger Joint
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM
click to enlarge
Austin electronic pop artist Mobley has been captivating audiences for years, and he’ll most likely do the same when he rolls down to the Alamo City on Friday, August 23, for a show at Sam's Burger Joint.
In June, Mobley signed to Last Gang Records — a major feat considering the label is home to heavy-hitting acts like Death From Above 1979, Crystal Castles and Metric.
Best get out your dancing shoes for his local date. Mobley's sly bass rhythms and pop vocal melodies, punctuated by percussive pops and clicks, make it hard not to move your hips.
Tickets are on sale now.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: mobley, live music, pop, indie pop, electronic music, san antonio, live music, austin, Image