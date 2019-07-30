Relive Your Emo Days with Prince Daddy & the Hyena's Show at Paper Tiger

click image Instagram / princedaddyandthehyena

Prince Daddy & the Hyena’s quirk-o-meter is off the charts, as witnessed by the group’s music videos and social media posts, which are chock full of Adult Swim humor.Beyond that, this outfit is an authentic-yet-modern callback to the ’90s emo scene that unites both today’s disenchanted youth and the previous generation’s emo kids who grew up to become apathetic adults.