Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Relive Your Emo Days with Prince Daddy & the Hyena's Show at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 7:52 AM

Prince Daddy & the Hyena’s quirk-o-meter is off the charts, as witnessed by the group’s music videos and social media posts, which are chock full of Adult Swim humor.

Beyond that, this outfit is an authentic-yet-modern callback to the ’90s emo scene that unites both today’s disenchanted youth and the previous generation’s emo kids who grew up to become apathetic adults.

$12, Thu Aug. 1, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
