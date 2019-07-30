Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Relive Your Emo Days with Prince Daddy & the Hyena's Show at Paper Tiger
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 7:52 AM
Instagram / princedaddyandthehyena
Prince Daddy & the Hyena’s quirk-o-meter is off the charts, as witnessed by the group’s music videos and social media posts, which are chock full of Adult Swim humor.
Beyond that, this outfit is an authentic-yet-modern callback to the ’90s emo scene that unites both today’s disenchanted youth and the previous generation’s emo kids who grew up to become apathetic adults.
$12, Thu Aug. 1, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
things to do in San Antonio, Paper Tiger, Price Daddy & The Hyena, live music