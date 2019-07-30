Stellar English Singer-Songwriter Jade Bird Flies Into the Paper Tiger on Monday

click to enlarge Facebook, Jade Bird

Matching the angst of Alanis Morrissette circawith the grit and attitude of PJ Harvey, English singer-songwriter Jade Bird is a rising star, and she’s headed to San Antonio.Her new record, released earlier this year, is one of the most cohesive and dynamic collections of music we’ve heard in a while. It's a collection that breathes in the perfect moments, giving listeners the opportunity to soak in the music.Check out the 22-year-old artist when she hits Paper Tiger along with Austin’s Black Pumas on Monday, August 5