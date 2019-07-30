Email
Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Stellar English Singer-Songwriter Jade Bird Flies Into the Paper Tiger on Monday

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 11:43 AM

Matching the angst of Alanis Morrissette circa Jagged Little Pill with the grit and attitude of PJ Harvey, English singer-songwriter Jade Bird is a rising star, and she’s headed to San Antonio.

Her new record Uh Huh, released earlier this year, is one of the most cohesive and dynamic collections of music we’ve heard in a while. It's a collection that breathes in the perfect moments, giving listeners the opportunity to soak in the music.

Check out the 22-year-old artist when she hits Paper Tiger along with Austin’s Black Pumas on Monday, August 5

Show is free with RSVP.



Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
