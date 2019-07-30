Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Stellar English Singer-Songwriter Jade Bird Flies Into the Paper Tiger on Monday
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 11:43 AM
Matching the angst of Alanis Morrissette circa Jagged Little Pill
with the grit and attitude of PJ Harvey, English singer-songwriter Jade Bird is a rising star, and she’s headed to San Antonio.
Her new record Uh Huh
, released earlier this year, is one of the most cohesive and dynamic collections of music we’ve heard in a while. It's a collection that breathes in the perfect moments, giving listeners the opportunity to soak in the music.
Check out the 22-year-old artist when she hits Paper Tiger along with Austin’s Black Pumas on Monday, August 5
Show is free with RSVP. For more information and to RSVP, visit papertigersatx.com
