'90s Alt-Rockers Sister Hazel Descend Upon San Antonio

If you tuned in rock radio in the late '90s, you probably know this refrain: “It’s hard to say what it is I see in you.”Sister Hazel's radio mainstay "All for You" embodied its harmony-heavy, slightly melancholy take on alt-rock. The band, which has more-or-less stuck to that sound for three decades, will perform at Sam's Burger Joint on Wednesday, August 14.Formed in Gainsville, Florida, in 1993, the outfit has continued to tour and release new music, including the album, which dropped earlier this year.While Sister Hazel might not exactly be everyone’s cup of tea, there's something to be said for the band's willingness to stick to its signature approach even as public tastes change.