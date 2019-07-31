Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Indie Pop Bros Ghostland Observatory Returning to San Antonio in November
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:13 PM
Ghostland Observatory are headed back to San Antonio because maybe our city just can’t get enough danceable indie-pop. Or maybe we simply love musical throwbacks. After all, it was 12 years ago that the band's “Sad Sad City” hit the charts.
Either way, the Austin-based outfit is still pumping out the jams. Last year's See You Later Simulator
was a release just as danceable as anything the duo delivered when it first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s.
Ghostland will bring its electro-pop thump to Paper Tiger on Friday, November 1.
Tickets ($25) are on sale now.
