Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Indie Pop Bros Ghostland Observatory Returning to San Antonio in November

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:13 PM

FACEBOOK, GHOSTLAND OBSERVATORY
  • Facebook, Ghostland Observatory
Ghostland Observatory are headed back to San Antonio because maybe our city just can’t get enough danceable indie-pop. Or maybe we simply love musical throwbacks. After all, it was 12 years ago that the band's “Sad Sad City” hit the charts.

Either way, the Austin-based outfit is still pumping out the jams. Last year's See You Later Simulator was a release just as danceable as anything the duo delivered when it first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s.

Ghostland will bring its electro-pop thump to Paper Tiger on Friday, November 1.

Tickets ($25) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map

