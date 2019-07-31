Indie Pop Bros Ghostland Observatory Returning to San Antonio in November

click to enlarge Facebook, Ghostland Observatory

Ghostland Observatory are headed back to San Antonio because maybe our city just can’t get enough danceable indie-pop. Or maybe we simply love musical throwbacks. After all, it was 12 years ago that the band's “Sad Sad City” hit the charts.Either way, the Austin-based outfit is still pumping out the jams. Last year'swas a release just as danceable as anything the duo delivered when it first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s.Ghostland will bring its electro-pop thump to Paper Tiger on Friday, November 1.