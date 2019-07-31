Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Pop Overload: Canadian Pop Rockers Marianas Trench Hit San Antonio in September

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge MARIANAS TRENCH
  • Marianas Trench
There’s only three words needed to describe Canada's Marianas Trench:

Pop as fuck.

Named after the deepest part of the ocean — sort of odd, given the brightness of its music — the band combine elements of symphonic rock with indie pop for a mixture that's triumphant and catchy as hell.

While that approach may be way too happy sounding for some rock fans, Marianas Trench's keen performances and dynamic songwriting prove that sunshiny tunes can still hold their own within the genre.



The band hits Vibes Event Center on Wednesday, September 25.

Tickets are on sale now.

1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Related Locations

