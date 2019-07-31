Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Sam's Burger Joint Pays Tribute to the Late Jerry Garcia with Weekend-Long Jerry Fest

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 9:35 AM

Sam’s weekend-long “Jerry Fest 2019” will feature a trio of bands paying tribute to late Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Jerry Garcia. Austin-based Dead tribute Minglewood performs Friday, jam band stalwart Josh Pearson Goes Phish takes the stage Saturday and Deadeye, another Dead tribute hailing from Austin, will close things out on Sunday.

Sounds like a nice shortcut back to Shakedown Street.

$10-$50, Fri August 2, 8:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Location Details Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-2830
Music Club
Map
