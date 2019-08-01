Thursday, August 1, 2019
Bands Partner Up for Night Visuals 3 at Imagine Books & Records
By Jay Nanda
on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 8:14 AM
“The Loudest Bookstore in Texas” is going pop — at least for one evening.
Night Visuals 3 is the mastermind of Brainwavve, aka “solo glitch synthpop” headliner Benjamin Crowley, who recently left Longhorn Country for the Alamo City. Crowley mixes drum patterns, hardware samplers, melodies and analog video accompaniment. The result is a highly energetic performance that will cap 30-minute sets from Brainwavve, Corduroi, Bragglights and Star Fighter Dreams.
Free, Sat August 3, 8 p.m., Imagine Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Rd, (210) 239-7380, imaginebookstexas.com.
