Historic Market Square to Feature Cumbia Bands, Rock Bands During Primer Sabado This Weekend

Primer Sabado will return to the Historic Market Square with Cumbia Saturday and Classic Rock Sunday, August 3 and 4 from noon to 6 p.m.
The event will cater to different music tastes with performances by local musicians. On Saturday, cumbia band Onda Caliente will open up the weekend at noon, DJ XL will play from 2 to 4 p.m., and cumbia group La Revolución Sabanera will end the day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For fans of classic rock ‘n’ roll, rock cover band Cosmic Box will take the stage at noon on Sunday and Love Smack will close out Primer Sabado from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
While enjoying the music, attendees can also visit the restaurants and shops located at the “largest Mexican marketplace north of the Rio Grande.” The Market Square’s food offerings include Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Mi Tierra Café y Panadería, La Margarita Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Viva Villa Taqueria as well as the Farmer’s Market Food Court and booths. During Primer Sabado, the shops will open at 10 a.m. and the plaza vendors will open at noon. Patrons looking to do some shopping will find a wide variety of shops and stalls selling clothing, art, jewelry, pottery, souvenirs and more.
Primer Sabado
is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public.
