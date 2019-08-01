Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Historic Market Square to Feature Cumbia Bands, Rock Bands During Primer Sabado This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 2:10 PM

INSTAGRAM / IRMASIMONA
  • Instagram / irmasimona
Primer Sabado will return to the Historic Market Square with Cumbia Saturday and Classic Rock Sunday, August 3 and 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will cater to different music tastes with performances by local musicians. On Saturday, cumbia band Onda Caliente will open up the weekend at noon, DJ XL will play from 2 to 4 p.m., and cumbia group La Revolución Sabanera will end the day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For fans of classic rock ‘n’ roll, rock cover band Cosmic Box will take the stage at noon on Sunday and Love Smack will close out Primer Sabado from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

While enjoying the music, attendees can also visit the restaurants and shops located at the “largest Mexican marketplace north of the Rio Grande.” The Market Square’s food offerings include Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Mi Tierra Café y Panadería, La Margarita Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Viva Villa Taqueria as well as the Farmer’s Market Food Court and booths. During Primer Sabado, the shops will open at 10 a.m. and the plaza vendors will open at noon. Patrons looking to do some shopping will find a wide variety of shops and stalls selling clothing, art, jewelry, pottery, souvenirs and more.

Primer Sabado is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public.
Location Details Market Square
514 W. Commerce St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-8600
Goods
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Panic Division Drops Synth-Soaked New Album and Lands at No. 1 on iTunes Electronic Charts Read More

  2. '90s Alt-Rockers Sister Hazel Descend Upon San Antonio Read More

  3. Pop Overload: Canadian Pop Rockers Marianas Trench Hit San Antonio in September Read More

  4. Indie Pop Bros Ghostland Observatory Returning to San Antonio in November Read More

  5. Sam's Burger Joint Pays Tribute to the Late Jerry Garcia with Weekend-Long Jerry Fest Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...