New Jersey Rapper Crimeapple Flows Into San Antonio Next Month

Instagram, Crimeapple

New Jersey rapper Crimeapple sounds like he might have grown 'round these parts. Even though his flow reflects his East Coast roots, his ability to effortlessly jump between English and Spanish has a certain South Texas feel.Crimeapple, named for a juice blend he used to make, is comparable to East Coast acts like El-P and Armand Hammer. Like those outfits, he raps all over the beat and showcases a diversity both in style and vocal delivery.Touring in support of his latest album,, the emcee will appear at Limelight on Saturday, Septemer 28. Also appearing will be a slew of local hip-hop support, including Intre, Baby Aztro, Made One, Evolve, Apes, REL, Braiiinshots, Kizer, Spy Mc and DJ Freeverse.