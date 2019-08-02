Friday, August 2, 2019
'Call Me Maybe' Singer Carly Rae Jepsen Stopping By the Aztec Theatre
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 8:28 AM
click image
-
Instagram / carlyraejepsen
The description “cult pop star” may seem like the ultimate oxymoron, but it seems to fit for Canada’s Carly Rae Jepsen. Despite her sugary-sweet, butterfly-inducing sing-along bangers, the “Call Me Maybe” singer has brought enough indie sensibilities to her music to give it a wider appeal than the teen market.
$31-$125, Sun Aug 4, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
Price:
$31-$50
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Aztec Theatre, Call Me Maybe, Canada, Carly Rae Jepsen, Image