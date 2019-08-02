Email
Friday, August 2, 2019

'Call Me Maybe' Singer Carly Rae Jepsen Stopping By the Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 8:28 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CARLYRAEJEPSEN
  • Instagram / carlyraejepsen
The description “cult pop star” may seem like the ultimate oxymoron, but it seems to fit for Canada’s Carly Rae Jepsen. Despite her sugary-sweet, butterfly-inducing sing-along bangers, the “Call Me Maybe” singer has brought enough indie sensibilities to her music to give it a wider appeal than the teen market.

$31-$125, Sun Aug 4, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Carly Rae Jepsen - The Dedicated Tour
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
Price: $31-$50
Live Music
