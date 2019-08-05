Email
Monday, August 5, 2019

Up-and-Coming Indie Rock Artist Sasami Stopping By Paper Tiger

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 2:34 PM

L.A.’s Sasami has a serious resume.

She possesses a fancy-pants music school education, which is one thing, but she’s also paid her dues on guitar, bass and French horn (!) for studio and live work with myriad orchestras and bands.

In addition to her live work with the Breeders, Liz Phair and Blondie, her premier solo outing, grounded in a classic indie rock sound, won raves from tastemaker Pitchfork. A definite up-and-comer.

$12-$14, Wed August 7, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Sasami
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$14
Live Music
Map

