16th Annual Local Disturbance & Disruption Fest Brings Impressive Metal Lineup to The Rock Box

If you miss the days of million-band metal lineups at the White Rabbit in the early 2000s, you may be stoked to hear about the 16th Annual Local Disturbance & Disruption Fest.The recently announced Rock Box show will feature a slew of bands from all over San Antonio and Texas plus few from out of state. And there's a significant difference between this bill and some of those overstuffed lineups of old: this one looks to be all killer and no filler. (No shade, San Antonio.)Included in the lineup is LA melodic metalcore outfit Mothersound; Houston post-hardcore outfit War Within Dreams; Brownsville’s Pulsus, who match elements of nu-metal, djent and arena rock; and San Antonio tech-metal/melodic death metal outfit Athanatos.Here’s the full lineup:Send HelpBasses LoadedWar Within DreamsOVRSTYRPulsusMeridianAthanatosAmmo For My ArsenalForthtellerMothersoundTickets are $10 ($12 for minors). However, the first 25 people in the door get free admission. Doors are 2:30 p.m. and music starts at 3:45 p.m.