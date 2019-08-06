Email
Tuesday, August 6, 2019

16th Annual Local Disturbance & Disruption Fest Brings Impressive Metal Lineup to The Rock Box

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / ATHANATOS
  • Facebook / Athanatos
If you miss the days of million-band metal lineups at the White Rabbit in the early 2000s, you may be stoked to hear about the 16th Annual Local Disturbance & Disruption Fest.

The recently announced Rock Box show will feature a slew of bands from all over San Antonio and Texas plus few from out of state. And there's a significant difference between this bill and some of those overstuffed lineups of old: this one looks to be all killer and no filler. (No shade, San Antonio.)

Included in the lineup is LA melodic metalcore outfit Mothersound; Houston post-hardcore outfit War Within Dreams; Brownsville’s Pulsus, who match elements of nu-metal, djent and arena rock; and San Antonio tech-metal/melodic death metal outfit Athanatos.

Here’s the full lineup:



Send Help
Basses Loaded
War Within Dreams
OVRSTYR
Pulsus
Meridian
Athanatos
Ammo For My Arsenal
Forthteller
Mothersound

Tickets are $10 ($12 for minors). However, the first 25 people in the door get free admission. Doors are 2:30 p.m. and music starts at 3:45 p.m.

For more information visit the official Facebook event page.

Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Club
Map

