Tuesday, August 6, 2019
16th Annual Local Disturbance & Disruption Fest Brings Impressive Metal Lineup to The Rock Box
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 2:19 PM
click to enlarge
If you miss the days of million-band metal lineups at the White Rabbit in the early 2000s, you may be stoked to hear about the 16th Annual Local Disturbance & Disruption Fest.
The recently announced Rock Box show will feature a slew of bands from all over San Antonio and Texas plus few from out of state. And there's a significant difference between this bill and some of those overstuffed lineups of old: this one looks to be all killer and no filler. (No shade, San Antonio.)
Included in the lineup is LA melodic metalcore outfit Mothersound; Houston post-hardcore outfit War Within Dreams; Brownsville’s Pulsus, who match elements of nu-metal, djent and arena rock; and San Antonio tech-metal/melodic death metal outfit Athanatos.
Here’s the full lineup:
Send Help
Basses Loaded
War Within Dreams
OVRSTYR
Pulsus
Meridian
Athanatos
Ammo For My Arsenal
Forthteller
Mothersound
Tickets are $10 ($12 for minors). However, the first 25 people in the door get free admission. Doors are 2:30 p.m. and music starts at 3:45 p.m.
For more information visit the official Facebook event page.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Send Help, Basses Loaded, War Within Dreams, OVRSTYR, Pulsus, Meridian, Athanatos, Ammo For My Arsenal, Forthteller, Mothersound, Image