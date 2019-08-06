Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Hard-Slugging Metalcore Lineup Hits the Aztec Theatre This November

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge PAUL HEBERT, EDITED BY MIKE CORTADA
  • Paul Hebert, Edited by Mike Cortada

Boston's Ice Nine Kills — known for its horror movie-inspired lyrics and gritty guitar hooks — will headline a night of metalcore as part of the Octane Accelerator Tour, headed to San Antonio this fall.

The band's ability to maintain its metallic roots while exploring the boundaries of post-hardcore have made it a heavy hitter among the genre's current generation of acts.

The tour hits the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, November 14. Rounding out the bill are Fit for a King, Light the Torch, Make Them Suffer and Awake at Last — all metalcore up-and-comers.

Tickets are on sale now.



Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Up-and-Coming Indie Rock Artist Sasami Stopping By Paper Tiger Read More

  2. Rapper Fat Tony Dishes on His Abuse of the Roland 808 Drum Machine Ahead of His San Antonio Show Read More

  3. 'Call Me Maybe' Singer Carly Rae Jepsen Stopping By the Aztec Theatre Read More

  4. New Jersey Rapper Crimeapple Flows Into San Antonio Next Month Read More

  5. Historic Market Square to Feature Cumbia Bands, Rock Bands During Primer Sabado This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...