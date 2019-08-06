Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Hard-Slugging Metalcore Lineup Hits the Aztec Theatre This November
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 1:11 PM
Paul Hebert, Edited by Mike Cortada
Boston's Ice Nine Kills — known for its horror movie-inspired lyrics and gritty guitar hooks — will headline a night of metalcore as part of the Octane Accelerator Tour, headed to San Antonio this fall.
The band's ability to maintain its metallic roots while exploring the boundaries of post-hardcore have made it a heavy hitter among the genre's current generation of acts.
The tour hits the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, November 14. Rounding out the bill are Fit for a King, Light the Torch, Make Them Suffer and Awake at Last — all metalcore up-and-comers.
Tickets are on sale now
