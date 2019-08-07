Meet Noise Quota: The Newest Indie Rockers Making a Buzz in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Noise Quota are a relatively new addition to San Antonio's music scene, but a solid debut album that drops Saturday, August 10, signals that the young indie-rock outfit is one to watch.
Made up of Pedro Noyola (guitar, backup vocals), Arianna Macris (bass), Diego Noyola (drums) and Sam Berton (guitar, lead vocals), the band combines stirring chord progressions with bedroom pop textures for a mix that sounds a lot like '90s emo. And by "emo," we mean artists like Elliot Smith, Mineral, Braid and American Football. Not Hot Topic fodder like Good Charlotte.
Citing Band of Horses, Silversun Pickups and the Clash as influences on the the new album, called Neighbors
, Berton said the music reflects a journey out of adolescence and into early adulthood — a time of making mistakes and learning how to process life without parental guidance.
“Listening back to the album, a lot of it had to with addiction too,” said Berton, who added that he's been sober for four months.
Overall, Neighbors
is an impressive debut. The mature and dynamic songwriting suggests Noise Quota is likely to have some longevity in the local scene.
Neighbors
will be available on the band's Bandcamp
as well as streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music in time its August 10 release show at the Princess Pass House DIY space. Naturally, the CD will also be available for purchase. Baldemar, Mr. Pidge and Secretkink will round out the bill.
$5, 7 p.m., Princess Pass House. For more information visit the official Facebook Event Page. Princess Pass asks that attendees DM the event page directly for the address.
