Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Poppy Metalcore Icons Bring Me The Horizon Gear Up For Sunken Gardens Show This October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, BRING ME THE HORIZON
  • Facebook, Bring Me The Horizon
Since debuting in 2006, Bring Me The Horizon — slated to play the Sunken Garden Theater on Friday, October 25 — has evolved from a relatively brutal metalcore outfit into an aggressive pop band.

We’re not throwing shade here, sis, just making an observation.

BMTH certainly isn’t the first hard-edged band to move in a pop direction, nor will it be the last. Change is part of the equation if you’re a rock band that wants to have any kind of longevity.

And the UK-based band has certainly shown its staying power.



Carrying the torch from late-'90s metalcore acts like Norma Jean and Underoath, BMTH managed to placed itself at the forefront of the genre's next generation of headliners and continues to pull an audience.

The band is touring behind a new album called amo. Support for the San Antonio gig includes Sleeping with Sirens and Poppy.

Tickets ($45) are on sale now.
Sunken Garden Theater
3875 N. St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, MI
(210) 735-0663
Outdoor theater
Map


