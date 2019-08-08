Happy National CBD Day! Enjoy These Five Mellow Tracks From San Antonio Artists

click to enlarge Chris Conde

In case you didn't know, today is National CBD Day.In case you partake, here's a chilled-out playlist from local artists that you can relax to while enjoying the hemp-based cannabinoid. Whether you use the oil, smoke from a vape pen or munch on delicious gummies, sample from these five songs that won’t harsh your mellow.Sounding like it could have appeared on an ’80s movie soundtrack, Elnuh’s “City of Oz” is daydream-inducing track propelled by lo-fi drums, reverberating keyboards and spacey vocal harmonies.From his 2017 magnum opus, Chris Maddin’s “Stuck in Edit” is led by a steady piano progression embellished by echoing lead guitar chords. The result feels like being carried away on a cloud. Once those elements come together with Maddin’s warm tenor vocals, the song seems like it was made for a nap in the middle of a park.Channeling the Beatles circa, Demitasse’s “There’s Still Beauty at the Base of the Mountain” is cheerful and curious slab of song-craft benefitting from warm vocal melodies, piano arpeggios and a mid-to-uptempo beat.With its laid back hip-hop beat, Mr. Pidge’s “Josh is in the Club (Osid)” feels more like an interlude at first, but the lo-fi harmonies and impressive saxophone leads take the song to sophisticated heights.San Antonio legend and Chicano soul pioneer Sunny Ozuna's version of “I Only Have Eyes For You” is simply amazing. After the song opens with tremolo-heavy guitar chords, Ozuna’s smooth vocals take listeners on a '60s journey aided by warm electric piano and staccato trumpet bursts.