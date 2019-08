click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / willienelsonofficial

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

Texas music legend Willie Nelson is spending some time away from the stage to focus on his health.The country singer took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce the cancellation of his tour due to a "breathing problem." Nelson, 86, apologized for the news, but said he would seek medical attention.Nelson's tour was slated to end in November, and he was expected to perform at the Farm Aid concert in September alongside John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Neil Young.This isn't the first time ol' Willie's pressed pause on his music to focus on his physical wellbeing. Nelson cancelled several shows last year, citing health issues.As always, fans can expect Nelson to return. In his tweet, he promised "I'll be back."