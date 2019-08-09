Get Your Fix of Gimmicky Heavy Metal at Mac Sabbath, Okilly Dokilly's San Antonio Show

click to enlarge Paul Koudounaris

Apparently, getting noticed in this media-oversaturated age requires a gimmick — even to play heavy metal.Take, for example, this tour pairing Mac Sabbath, who dress up like burger-shilling clown Ronald McDonald and his costumed friends to play old Sabbath tunes, and Okilly Dokilly, an outfit where every member dons a mustache and sweater a la Ned Flanders, Homer Simpson’s neighborhood nemesis.Naturally, both bands bring along lyrics appropriate to their schticks.Mac Sabbath reworks “Paranoid” as “Pair-a-Buns” and “Iron Man” as “Frying Pan,” while OD’s “White Wine Spritzer” and “Godspeed Little Doodle” embody Flanders’ milquetoast mindset.How’s their music sound? Both acts are competent at what they do, though demanding metalheads are unlikely to consider either on the genre’s cutting edge. Your mileage will probably be determined by how long it took you to tire of Dread Zeppelin.