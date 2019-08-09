Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 9, 2019

New Zealand Brother-Sister Duo Bringing Catchy Pop Vibes to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 12:18 PM

FACEBOOK, BROODS
  • Facebook, Broods
Pop music can be art, assuming it’s done in an interesting and unique way. New Zealand brother-sister duo Broods have managed to do just that.

The pair, thanks to tours with the likes of Taylor Swift, has quickly gained an audience hungry for multi-textured tones and dynamic songwriting.

On the road in support of their latest effort Don’t Feed The Pop Monster, Broods will hit the Paper Tiger on Wednesday, September 25.

Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Willie Nelson Cancels Rest of Tour Due to Health Concerns Read More

  2. Happy National CBD Day! Enjoy These Five Mellow Tracks From San Antonio Artists Read More

  3. Meet Noise Quota: The Newest Indie Rockers Making a Buzz in San Antonio Read More

  4. Poppy Metalcore Icons Bring Me The Horizon Gear Up For Sunken Gardens Show This October Read More

  5. ACL Spillover Still Flowing: Producer and DJ TroyBoi Locks in Date for Aztec Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...