Friday, August 9, 2019
New Zealand Brother-Sister Duo Bringing Catchy Pop Vibes to Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 12:18 PM
Pop music can be art, assuming it’s done in an interesting and unique way. New Zealand brother-sister duo Broods have managed to do just that.
The pair, thanks to tours with the likes of Taylor Swift, has quickly gained an audience hungry for multi-textured tones and dynamic songwriting.
On the road in support of their latest effort Don’t Feed The Pop Monster
, Broods will hit the Paper Tiger on Wednesday, September 25.
Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale now
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Broods, New Zealand, pop duo, brother sister, family, live music, san antonio, paper tiger, summer, Image