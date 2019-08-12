Email
Monday, August 12, 2019

Explore the Indie Rock, Experimental Sounds of Y La Bamba at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 6:32 PM

click to enlarge NADEV BENJAMIN
  • Nadev Benjamin
The artist known as Y La Bamba doesn’t exactly fit into one genre.

Yet, in a strangely cohesive way, she manages to weave together elements of indie rock and experimental music to create a sound similar to early St. Vincent, only more Latin sounding.

Y La Bamba is heading to San Antonio in support of her newly released record Mujeres, and if you dig experimental and unexpected elements with your indie rock, this may be a show to mark on the calendar.

San Antonio R&B-rock outfit Idyll Green opens the night.



$12-$15, Wed Aug. 14, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
