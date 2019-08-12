Explore the Indie Rock, Experimental Sounds of Y La Bamba at Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Nadev Benjamin

The artist known as Y La Bamba doesn’t exactly fit into one genre.Yet, in a strangely cohesive way, she manages to weave together elements of indie rock and experimental music to create a sound similar to early St. Vincent, only more Latin sounding.Y La Bamba is heading to San Antonio in support of her newly released record Mujeres, and if you dig experimental and unexpected elements with your indie rock, this may be a show to mark on the calendar.San Antonio R&B-rock outfit Idyll Green opens the night.