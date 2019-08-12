Email
Monday, August 12, 2019

Issues Headlines an Aggressive Pop Roster That Hits the Aztec Theatre in November

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, ISSUES
  • Facebook, Issues
Melding high-pitched, pop-punk vocal melodies with aggressive metalcore riffs, Issues has been winning over fans of both genres since the Georgia-based band's formation in 2012.

The outfit's now heading to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Friday, November 8, and if you dig it when pop takes a heavy turn, then this may be one to pencil in on the calendar.

Also on the bill is Polyphia, an act been dazzling audiences since its members were in their early teens with technical, jazzy djent riffs. Lil Aaron, Sleep Token and the Noise will provide additional support.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 13 at 10am.



Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
