Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Pop Punk Lineup Featuring Simple Plan Charges Into San Antonio This Fall
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 1:14 PM
Canadian pop-punkers Simple Plan are headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, November 15.
Co-headlining the bill is the New York alternative pop band State Champs.
While each band has its own individual sound, the common thread is that both have found ways to meld pop sensibilities with just enough grit to appeal to that angsty teen in all of us.
Rounding out the lineup is bubbly pop-punk outfit We the Kings.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am
Tags: pop punk, we the kings, simple plan, state champs, aztec theatre, alternative pop, pop rock, Image