Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Pop Punk Lineup Featuring Simple Plan Charges Into San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, SIMPLE PLAN
  • Facebook, Simple Plan
Canadian pop-punkers Simple Plan are headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, November 15.

Co-headlining the bill is the New York alternative pop band State Champs.

While each band has its own individual sound, the common thread is that both have found ways to meld pop sensibilities with just enough grit to appeal to that angsty teen in all of us.

Rounding out the lineup is bubbly pop-punk outfit We the Kings.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Legendary San Antonio Jazz Musician Jim Cullum Has Died Read More

  2. Explore the Indie Rock, Experimental Sounds of Y La Bamba at Paper Tiger Read More

  3. Issues Headlines an Aggressive Pop Roster That Hits the Aztec Theatre in November Read More

  4. The Second Annual Black and Brown Punk Fest Texas Returns To La Botanica Read More

  5. New Zealand Brother-Sister Duo Bringing Catchy Pop Vibes to Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...