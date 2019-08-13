Pop Punk Lineup Featuring Simple Plan Charges Into San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge Facebook, Simple Plan

Canadian pop-punkers Simple Plan are headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, November 15.Co-headlining the bill is the New York alternative pop band State Champs.While each band has its own individual sound, the common thread is that both have found ways to meld pop sensibilities with just enough grit to appeal to that angsty teen in all of us.Rounding out the lineup is bubbly pop-punk outfit We the Kings.