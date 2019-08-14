Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Farmer and Folk Musician Gregory Alan Isakov Makes His Way to San Antonio This November
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 12:18 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Gregory Alan Isakov
Indie folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, November 9.
Considering how well-crafted Isakov's melancholy folk music sounds, one might assume he doesn't have time to work a full-time job.
But the Colorado-based musician makes ends meet by selling vegetable seeds and growing market crops on his three-acre farm — all while also tending to his thriving musical career.
But when does he sleep, though?
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Gregory Alan Isakov, san antonio, live music, folk music, melencholy folk music, indie folk, aztec theatre, farmer, farmer musician, Image