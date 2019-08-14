Farmer and Folk Musician Gregory Alan Isakov Makes His Way to San Antonio This November

click to enlarge Facebook / Gregory Alan Isakov

Indie folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, November 9.Considering how well-crafted Isakov's melancholy folk music sounds, one might assume he doesn't have time to work a full-time job.But the Colorado-based musician makes ends meet by selling vegetable seeds and growing market crops on his three-acre farm — all while also tending to his thriving musical career.But when does he sleep, though?