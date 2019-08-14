Email
Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Farmer and Folk Musician Gregory Alan Isakov Makes His Way to San Antonio This November

Indie folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, November 9.

Considering how well-crafted Isakov's melancholy folk music sounds, one might assume he doesn't have time to work a full-time job.

But the Colorado-based musician makes ends meet by selling vegetable seeds and growing market crops on his three-acre farm — all while also tending to his thriving musical career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
