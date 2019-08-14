Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Skate Punk Outfit Teenage Bottlerocket Slams into Paper Tiger Next Month
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM
Vans Warped Tour may have thrown in the towel
, but the bands that have ridden its punk/metalcore/alt-rock wave continue to gig across the country.
Take skate punk mainstays Teenage Bottle Rocket, for example. The outfit, touring sans festival, will roll into San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Wednesday, September 4.
Similar to acts like Screeching Weasel, Pennywise and NOFX, Teenage Bottle Rocket play a sub-genre of punk that also incorporates elements of hardcore and pop yet somehow make it all make sense.
Tickets ($12-$15) are on sale now.
