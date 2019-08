Skate Punk Outfit Teenage Bottlerocket Slams into Paper Tiger Next Month

click to enlarge Teenage Bottlerocket

Vans Warped Tour may have thrown in the towel , but the bands that have ridden its punk/metalcore/alt-rock wave continue to gig across the country.Take skate punk mainstays Teenage Bottle Rocket, for example. The outfit, touring sans festival, will roll into San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Wednesday, September 4.Similar to acts like Screeching Weasel, Pennywise and NOFX, Teenage Bottle Rocket play a sub-genre of punk that also incorporates elements of hardcore and pop yet somehow make it all make sense.