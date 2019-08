Concert Promoters to Donate 100% of Proceeds from Four Day Concert Series to Help Families Affected By El Paso Shooting

click to enlarge Facebook, Neon Indian

Back in May, concert promoter Margin Walker Presents announced it was bringing a stellar Latinx lineup to San Antonio.Neon Indian, Empress Of, La Goony Chonga, Luna Luna and Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda are still heading to San Antonio as part of a four-city tour called ¡Eso Es!What's new is that Margin Walker will donate all proceeds from the Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas shows to the El Paso Community Foundation to help families affected by the border city's recent mass shooting.Additionally, Margin Walker Presents will launch a student ticket sale on Friday, August 16, with the price on passes dropping to $25.50.