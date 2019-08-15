Email
Thursday, August 15, 2019

Concert Promoters to Donate 100% of Proceeds from Four Day Concert Series to Help Families Affected By El Paso Shooting

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, NEON INDIAN
  • Facebook, Neon Indian
Back in May, concert promoter Margin Walker Presents announced it was bringing a stellar Latinx lineup to San Antonio.

Neon Indian, Empress Of, La Goony Chonga, Luna Luna and Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda are still heading to San Antonio as part of a four-city tour called ¡Eso Es!

What's new is that Margin Walker will donate all proceeds from the Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas shows to the El Paso Community Foundation to help families affected by the border city's recent mass shooting.

Additionally, Margin Walker Presents will launch a student ticket sale on Friday, August 16, with the price on passes dropping to $25.50.



All tickets are available now at marginwalkerpresents.com/esoes/. Remaining tickets purchased DOS are $35. For more information, find ¡Eso Es! on Instagram and Twitter under @eso_es_tx.

