Thursday, August 15, 2019

Get Lost in the Bedroom Pop Sounds of Jakob Ogawa at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 7:34 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / YAKOBOGAWA
  • Instagram / yakobogawa
The bedroom pop Renaissance is here, and Norway’s Jakob Ogawa here to make fans, one dreamy soundscape at a time. Mellow guitar work, minimalistic synths and lo-fi production paired with Ogawa’s soulful-yet-airy voice evoke memories of quiet time with a lover in cozy apartment cooled by an evening breeze.

$15-$18, Sat Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
