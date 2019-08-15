Thursday, August 15, 2019
Get Lost in the Bedroom Pop Sounds of Jakob Ogawa at Paper Tiger
By Shannon Sweet
The bedroom pop Renaissance is here, and Norway’s Jakob Ogawa here to make fans, one dreamy soundscape at a time. Mellow guitar work, minimalistic synths and lo-fi production paired with Ogawa’s soulful-yet-airy voice evoke memories of quiet time with a lover in cozy apartment cooled by an evening breeze.
$15-$18, Sat Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
