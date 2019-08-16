Friday, August 16, 2019
Introducing Listen: A New Intimate Acoustic Music Series Launching Next Month
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 1:39 PM
courtesy Listen
Azul Barrientos
Listen — which launches at Richter Goods on September 12 — is a music series inviting fans to experience intimate pop-up concerts showcasing Texas artists playing acoustic sets.
The series is similar to Sofar Sounds
, an international organization that hosts musicians playing in unconventional spaces such as houses and offices all over the world.
Listen's inaugural showcase will feature performers Vanessa Del Fierro, Azul Barrientos and Emily Gimble. Texas-based distillery Desert Door Sotol will provide tastings prior to the show and during intermission.
Tickets are $10 but space is limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve seats through advance payment via Paypal. If tickets remain, they will be available at the door.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit the official Facebook event page.
