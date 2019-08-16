Email
Friday, August 16, 2019

The White Rabbit Takes over Paper Tiger For an Entire Weekend This Month

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 2:26 PM

FACEBOOK, WHITE RABBIT
The White Rabbit Reunion Weekend will return to the Paper Tiger at the end of August, bringing an eclectic lineup of ska, metal, metalcore and punk that’ll bring back fond memories of growing up in SA.

For those who don't know, the White Rabbit was a long-running rock venue that, until its 2015 closure, occupied the current Paper Tiger location. Owned by the late Rick Sciaraffa, the club provided a home to SA up-and-comers while serving as a tour stop for an array of rock bands and a sprinkling of hip-hop acts.

“We do this event year to raise money for a music scholarship for a student in Rick Sciaraffa's memory,” said Twin Productions talent buyer and senior promoter rep Jennifer Holt.

What's more, the event remembers and celebrates the community that surrounded the White Rabbit, said Holt, who once co-owned the club.



“Also it's just a good fucking time,” she added.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Friday, August 30
(Doors at 5 p.m.)

Sun-day
Spies Like Us
High Desert Queen
Los Tejanos Muertos
Young Costello
Bedlam Ghosts
The Brightest Star
The Frog & Bandit
Finding September
PRSNT
Poets & Saints
House Plants
FYR
TakeOver

Saturday, August 31
(Doors at 2 p.m.)

Silence The Messenger
Dose Makes The Poison
Charcoal Tongue
Farside (Formerly All Who Defy)
Just A Dream
Relent
Terrestrium
Wastelanders
Lucid City
Mourning Sun
Plainfield Grave
Meridian
Vernon of Persia
Fortunes
$wann Lane
Life Cycles
Goldmill
IN BALANCE
Till Night Falls
A Tragic Setback
Outcomes
Astray thru Eternity
Cerebral Desecration
Ammo For My Arsenal
Marila Voe
Wulfholt
PigWeed
Secret Silent
SubSidium
Alive & Fighting
Locked In
Skum
Perseverance
Athanatos
Contrivance
Purge the Impurities
Buried Alike

The event is $10 or $8 if you bring a flyer. For more information visit papertigersatx.com.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
