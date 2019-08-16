The White Rabbit Takes over Paper Tiger For an Entire Weekend This Month

click to enlarge Facebook, White Rabbit

The White Rabbit Reunion Weekend will return to the Paper Tiger at the end of August, bringing an eclectic lineup of ska, metal, metalcore and punk that’ll bring back fond memories of growing up in SA.For those who don't know, the White Rabbit was a long-running rock venue that, until its 2015 closure, occupied the current Paper Tiger location. Owned by the late Rick Sciaraffa, the club provided a home to SA up-and-comers while serving as a tour stop for an array of rock bands and a sprinkling of hip-hop acts.“We do this event year to raise money for a music scholarship for a student in Rick Sciaraffa's memory,” said Twin Productions talent buyer and senior promoter rep Jennifer Holt.What's more, the event remembers and celebrates the community that surrounded the White Rabbit, said Holt, who once co-owned the club.“Also it's just a good fucking time,” she added.Here’s this year’s lineup:Sun-daySpies Like UsHigh Desert QueenLos Tejanos MuertosYoung CostelloBedlam GhostsThe Brightest StarThe Frog & BanditFinding SeptemberPRSNTPoets & SaintsHouse PlantsFYRTakeOverSilence The MessengerDose Makes The PoisonCharcoal TongueFarside (Formerly All Who Defy)Just A DreamRelentTerrestriumWastelandersLucid CityMourning SunPlainfield GraveMeridianVernon of PersiaFortunes$wann LaneLife CyclesGoldmillIN BALANCETill Night FallsA Tragic SetbackOutcomesAstray thru EternityCerebral DesecrationAmmo For My ArsenalMarila VoeWulfholtPigWeedSecret SilentSubSidiumAlive & FightingLocked InSkumPerseveranceAthanatosContrivancePurge the ImpuritiesBuried Alike