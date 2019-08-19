Legendary Crooner Tony Bennett Slated for San Antonio Show

click to enlarge Facebook,

Ninety-three-year-old legend Tony Bennett will bring his “I Left My Heart” tour to the the Majestic Theatre on October 9.Known for treasured songs such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco," the crooner has racked up a career that spans more than 60 years and includes 20 Grammy awards.Five years ago, Bennett also turned heads — and won a new generation of fans — by collaborating on an album of jazz standards with pop star Lady Gaga.