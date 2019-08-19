Email
Monday, August 19, 2019

Legendary Crooner Tony Bennett Slated for San Antonio Show

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:24 PM

Ninety-three-year-old legend Tony Bennett will bring his “I Left My Heart” tour to the the Majestic Theatre on October 9.

Known for treasured songs such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco," the crooner has racked up a career that spans more than 60 years and includes 20 Grammy awards.

Five years ago, Bennett also turned heads — and won a new generation of fans — by collaborating on an album of jazz standards with pop star Lady Gaga.

Tickets ($59.50-$149.50) go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. will be available at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.



Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
