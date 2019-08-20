Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Canadian Indie Rockers Timber Timbre Bring an Eclectic Sound to Paper Tiger in October

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, TIMBER TIMBRE
  • Facebook, Timber Timbre
Weaving between hazy bedroom pop, melancholy folk and '80s-inspired sounds, Canada's Timber Timbre are an electric treat — and they're hitting Paper Tiger on Saturday, October 26.

While there's something familiar about the Timber Timbre's music, no particular band easily springs to mind. Once the trio starts to sound too much like something you know, it shifts gears, sometimes jumping between genres from verse to hook.

The band was originally signed to the label Arts & Crafts, which has also released music by indie heavy hitters such as Broken Social Scene and the Most Serene Republic.

Tickets ($16-$21) are on sale now.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Honky Tonk Man Dwight Yoakam Slides into San Antonio in October Read More

  2. Legendary Crooner Tony Bennett Slated for San Antonio Show Read More

  3. The B-52 Celebrating 40 Years of Art-Pop Tunes With Tour, Stop in San Antonio Read More

  4. Winter Is Coming: Trans Siberian Orchestra Will Bring Its Symphonic Holiday Metal Back to San Antonio Read More

  5. Japan's Boris Brings Unique Post-Rock Tunes to Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...