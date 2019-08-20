Japan's Boris Brings Unique Post-Rock Tunes to Paper Tiger

Sargent House

Japanese three-piece Boris is unique in the post-rock genre. The band manages to walk a fine line between droning metal and boundary-stretching experimental music while continuing to innovate over the course of a career that’s spanned 20-plus albums. It’s been lauded by the press, composed an avant-metal soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s filmand collaborated with artists ranging from Sunn O))) to the Cult’s Ian Astbury. New York’s abrasive noise rockers Uniform round out the bill.