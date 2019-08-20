Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Japan's Boris Brings Unique Post-Rock Tunes to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 8:42 AM

SARGENT HOUSE
  • Sargent House
Japanese three-piece Boris is unique in the post-rock genre. The band manages to walk a fine line between droning metal and boundary-stretching experimental music while continuing to innovate over the course of a career that’s spanned 20-plus albums. It’s been lauded by the press, composed an avant-metal soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s film The Limits of Control and collaborated with artists ranging from Sunn O))) to the Cult’s Ian Astbury. New York’s abrasive noise rockers Uniform round out the bill.

$17-$19, Thu Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Honky Tonk Man Dwight Yoakam Slides into San Antonio in October Read More

  2. Legendary Crooner Tony Bennett Slated for San Antonio Show Read More

  3. The B-52 Celebrating 40 Years of Art-Pop Tunes With Tour, Stop in San Antonio Read More

  4. The White Rabbit Takes over Paper Tiger For an Entire Weekend This Month Read More

  5. Introducing Listen: A New Intimate Acoustic Music Series Launching Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...