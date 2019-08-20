Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Japan's Boris Brings Unique Post-Rock Tunes to Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 8:42 AM
Japanese three-piece Boris is unique in the post-rock genre. The band manages to walk a fine line between droning metal and boundary-stretching experimental music while continuing to innovate over the course of a career that’s spanned 20-plus albums. It’s been lauded by the press, composed an avant-metal soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s film The Limits of Control
and collaborated with artists ranging from Sunn O))) to the Cult’s Ian Astbury. New York’s abrasive noise rockers Uniform round out the bill.
$17-$19, Thu Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Japanese band, Japan, Boris, Uniform, Image