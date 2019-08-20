Shock Rock King Marilyn Manson Returns to San Antonio in October

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The self-proclaimed Antichrist Superstar is back, and we’re here for it.Marilyn Manson is slated to bring his shock rock showmanship to the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, October 24.Since the early ’90s, Manson and family have been using dark performance art to reflect the sinister underbelly of the American dream, calling out hypocrisies in the church, society and government and forcing listeners to question their own belief systems.From circus sideshow-sounding rock to industrial to goth to glam, Manson continues to reinvent himself and his sound with each new release. Should be interesting to see what mask he wears for his upcoming SA appearance.