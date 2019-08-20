Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Winter Is Coming: Trans Siberian Orchestra Will Bring Its Symphonic Holiday Metal Back to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 10:56 AM
click to enlarge
If angelic choirs singing holiday music accompanied by shredding electric guitars on a flame-engulfed stage sounds like a good time, then you may have been waiting all year for Trans-Siberian Orchestra to announce its winter tour.
This year, SA audiences will have two chances to see the group perform. It's booked shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, December 23, at the AT&T Center.
TSO was formed in 1996 by the late Paul O’Neill as well as Jon and Criss Oliva, members of the symphonic/power metal outfit Savantage.
While the group's show has evolved over the years, this year marks a return to its roots. Its Christmas Eve and Other Stories tour is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s O’Neill.
The tale takes place on Christmas Eve, when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what best represents humanity. The suite of songs takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m. with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local charities. Tickets are available at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: trans siberian orchestra, metal, live music, san antonio, AT&T Center, paul oneil, Image