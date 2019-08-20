Winter Is Coming: Trans Siberian Orchestra Will Bring Its Symphonic Holiday Metal Back to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, TSO

If angelic choirs singing holiday music accompanied by shredding electric guitars on a flame-engulfed stage sounds like a good time, then you may have been waiting all year for Trans-Siberian Orchestra to announce its winter tour.This year, SA audiences will have two chances to see the group perform. It's booked shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, December 23, at the AT&T Center.TSO was formed in 1996 by the late Paul O’Neill as well as Jon and Criss Oliva, members of the symphonic/power metal outfit Savantage.While the group's show has evolved over the years, this year marks a return to its roots. Its Christmas Eve and Other Stories tour is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s O’Neill.The tale takes place on Christmas Eve, when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what best represents humanity. The suite of songs takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.