Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Celebrate George Clinton, Mastermind Behind Parliament and Funkadelic, with Aztec Theatre Show

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 7:47 AM

click to enlarge WILLIAM THOREN
  • William Thoren
This tour celebrating George Clinton’s 50 years on the road is being billed as his last. Yep, the mastermind behind Parliament and Funkadelic — two of the most influential acts of the ’70s — is retiring, but not before throwing a massive party before he gets the funk out of here.

For those who need a little history, Funkadelic brought black music to white audiences by adding a syncopated beat to psychedelic rock, while Parliament infused science fiction into black culture by blending space-age theatrics with grooves even James Brown and Sly Stone could envy.

Clinton’s support acts on this tour – from Fishbone and Dumpstaphunk to
Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf – are testament to just how many generations have felt his influence. The only surprise here is that there’s no hip-hop on the bill, given how often rappers have sampled the big man over the decades.

$39.50-$203, Fri Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details George Clinton, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Aug. 23, 6 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$203
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • George Clinton, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf

    Staff Pick
    George Clinton, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf @ Aztec Theatre

    • Fri., Aug. 23, 6 p.m. $39.50-$203
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Shock Rock King Marilyn Manson Returns to San Antonio in October Read More

  2. Honky Tonk Man Dwight Yoakam Slides into San Antonio in October Read More

  3. Winter Is Coming: Trans Siberian Orchestra Will Bring Its Symphonic Holiday Metal Back to San Antonio Read More

  4. Japan's Boris Brings Unique Post-Rock Tunes to Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Canadian Indie Rockers Timber Timbre Bring an Eclectic Sound to Paper Tiger in October Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...