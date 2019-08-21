Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Celebrate George Clinton, Mastermind Behind Parliament and Funkadelic, with Aztec Theatre Show
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 7:47 AM
This tour celebrating George Clinton’s 50 years on the road is being billed as his last. Yep, the mastermind behind Parliament and Funkadelic — two of the most influential acts of the ’70s — is retiring, but not before throwing a massive party before he gets the funk out of here.
For those who need a little history, Funkadelic brought black music to white audiences by adding a syncopated beat to psychedelic rock, while Parliament infused science fiction into black culture by blending space-age theatrics with grooves even James Brown and Sly Stone could envy.
Clinton’s support acts on this tour – from Fishbone and Dumpstaphunk to
Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf – are testament to just how many generations have felt his influence. The only surprise here is that there’s no hip-hop on the bill, given how often rappers have sampled the big man over the decades.
$39.50-$203, Fri Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
