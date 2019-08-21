Esteemed Latin Musician Pepe Aguilar Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pepe Aguilar

Pepe Aguilar is a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter who has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. That makes him a bonafide Mexican-American icon, beloved on both sides of the border.The San Antonio-born Aguilar — by chance, his parents happened to be on tour here on his day of birth — is also an actor and belongs to a family of popular singers and actors. Excelling at everything from mariachi and ranchera music to Latin rock and pop, the 50-year-old performer can blend or switch styles song to song in a way that makes him a touchstone for other artists seeking larger audiences via a fusion of American and Latin styles.Calling Aguilar — who’s been onstage since he was 3 — a consummate, can’t-miss performer would actually be an understatement.