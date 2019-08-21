Skrillex to Headline Dallas' l Lights All Night EDM Festival

click to enlarge Facebook, Skrillex

Returning for its 10th year, Dallas’ Lights All Night is an EDM festival that pulls no punches when it comes to it lineup. This year, especially.Topping 2019's bill is Skrillex, the electronica producer who specializes in punishing tracks that make listeners feel like they're getting their heads ripped off — but in a good way. Bassnectar, a Lights All Night alumnus often-labeled the “Godfather of bass music,” is scheduled to close out the festival.The event will take place at Dallas Market Hall on Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28.SkrillexVirtual SelfBassnectarLouis the Child3LauAC SlaterCarlyleCom3tElephanteGG MagreeHerobustKayzoManila KillaSaid the SkySan HoloSlushiiSoftest HardTritonalY2KYoung FrancoZomboyJack Beats b2b BijouFlava D b2b Taiki NulightGolf Clap b2b CodesBlossomGreedIsenbergBoogie THe$hAl Ross b2b BommerZia b2b Vampa