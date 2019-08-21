Email
Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Skrillex to Headline Dallas' l Lights All Night EDM Festival

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:24 PM

FACEBOOK, SKRILLEX
  • Facebook, Skrillex
Returning for its 10th year, Dallas’ Lights All Night is an EDM festival that pulls no punches when it comes to it lineup. This year, especially.

Topping 2019's bill is Skrillex, the electronica producer who specializes in punishing tracks that make listeners feel like they're getting their heads ripped off — but in a good way. Bassnectar, a Lights All Night alumnus often-labeled the “Godfather of bass music,” is scheduled to close out the festival.

The event will take place at Dallas Market Hall on Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28.

Here’s the full lineup, headliners first:



Skrillex
Virtual Self
Bassnectar
Louis the Child
3Lau
AC Slater
Carlyle
Com3t
Elephante
GG Magree
Herobust
Kayzo
Manila Killa
Said the Sky
San Holo
Slushii
Softest Hard
Tritonal
Y2K
Young Franco
Zomboy
Jack Beats b2b Bijou
Flava D b2b Taiki Nulight
Golf Clap b2b Codes
Blossom
Greed
Isenberg
Boogie T
He$h
Al Ross b2b Bommer
Zia b2b Vampa

Two-day GA and VIP tickets will are available starting Thursday, August 22 at www.lightsallnight.com.

