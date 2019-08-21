Walking Dead Actress Reportedly Chosen to Play Selena in New Netflix Series

click image
Selena fans eagerly awaiting the release of Netflix's series about the Queen of Tejano now have fresh gossip fodder.
According to a report from Vulture
, the streaming service has chosen actress Christian Serratos to play the late singer. A "source close to the show" shared the update with the entertainment site, though Netflix has yet to confirm it. A separate report from Variety
says Serratos is currently in negotiations
for the role.
Serratos, 28, is best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead
. She also had a minor role in the Twilight
movies. Jennifer Lopez's casting as Selena in the artist's 1997 biopic drew criticism because Lopez is Nuyorican — or a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent. Serratos, meanwhile, is of Mexican and Italian ancestry.
Some of Serratos' social media followers have commented on her Selena-like appearance prior to the Vulture
report. In response to a January 5 Instagram post, users left comments comparing Serratos — pictured with whispy bangs, red lipstick and big hoop earrings — to the singer.
Selena: The Series
is a coming-of-age story that will show the choices Selena and the Quintanilla family made to build her career. The show is "designed to play out over two seasons,"
according to Vulture
. Production is reportedly set to begin in Mexico in the next few weeks.
