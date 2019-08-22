Thursday, August 22, 2019
Get Down at Augie Meyer's Country Dance at Floore's
Posted
By James Courtney
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 8:22 AM
click to enlarge
Augie Meyers, who any music fan should know as a founding member of wildly influential bands the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornadoes, is a Texas music icon. Hell, he’s an American treasure at this point — at least to the extent that Texas is willing to share him.
The San Antonio-born and -based songwriter, accordionist and keyboard whiz has played on albums with the likes of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits, just to name a few. He’s also released a steady stream of solo material since the early ’70s that blends rock with soul, Tejano, country and more. Suffice to say, we owe a great deal of what we call the Tex-Mex sound to Meyers. Any chance to see the legend is a no-brainer.
As such, we’d highly recommend you make it out to Floore’s as Meyers and band, as well as George Chambers and the Texas Gentleman, offer up something in the vein of an old-fashioned back-to-school dance.
$20-$40, Sat Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, liveatfloores.com.
@ John T Floore's Country Store
14492 Old Bandera Rd.
San Antonio
Helotes,
TX
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
$20-$40
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, John T. Floore Country Store, Augie Meyers, Country Dance, Image