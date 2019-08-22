Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

Get Down at Augie Meyer's Country Dance at Floore's

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 8:22 AM

Augie Meyers, who any music fan should know as a founding member of wildly influential bands the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornadoes, is a Texas music icon. Hell, he’s an American treasure at this point — at least to the extent that Texas is willing to share him.

The San Antonio-born and -based songwriter, accordionist and keyboard whiz has played on albums with the likes of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits, just to name a few. He’s also released a steady stream of solo material since the early ’70s that blends rock with soul, Tejano, country and more. Suffice to say, we owe a great deal of what we call the Tex-Mex sound to Meyers. Any chance to see the legend is a no-brainer.

As such, we’d highly recommend you make it out to Floore’s as Meyers and band, as well as George Chambers and the Texas Gentleman, offer up something in the vein of an old-fashioned back-to-school dance.

$20-$40, Sat Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, liveatfloores.com.
