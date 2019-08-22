Lil Booty Call Comes Back Home for Show at Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Claire Marie Vogel

San Antonio’s Lil Booty Call, whose debut LPdropped this summer on Warner Records, performs a form of sad-boy trap that’s won an enormous following across the country. After his track “Sailor Moon” blew up via Soundcloud, Call grabbed the attention of several record labels. A sold-out performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles landed him a deal with one of the majors. His success may confirm the notion that in hip-hop today you only need to have one song blow up on the internet to launch a career.