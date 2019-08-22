Thursday, August 22, 2019
Lil Booty Call Comes Back Home for Show at Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 8:24 AM
San Antonio’s Lil Booty Call, whose debut LP Jesus Said Run It Back
dropped this summer on Warner Records, performs a form of sad-boy trap that’s won an enormous following across the country. After his track “Sailor Moon” blew up via Soundcloud, Call grabbed the attention of several record labels. A sold-out performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles landed him a deal with one of the majors. His success may confirm the notion that in hip-hop today you only need to have one song blow up on the internet to launch a career.
$15-$17, Sat Aug. 24, 9 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
