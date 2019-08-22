Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge Dr. Dog - DREW PATTERSON
  • Drew Patterson
  • Dr. Dog
Honored with an official day in his Austin hometown, Shakey Graves has done it all. After landing bit acting parts in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over and Friday Night Lights, he became an Americana singer-songwriter, strumming his guitar while keeping rhythm with a foot-powered cymbal and bass drum. Lately, he’s been touring with fellow musicians, so he doesn’t have to cover all the parts.

Dr. Dog is sing-along psych-pop that sounds like what the Flaming Lips might sound like if they came back to Earth.

$26.33-$875.75, Sat Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Location Details Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
Community, Concert Hall/Auditorium and Outdoor theater
Map
