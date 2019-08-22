Thursday, August 22, 2019
Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 9:21 AM
click to enlarge
Honored with an official day in his Austin hometown, Shakey Graves has done it all. After landing bit acting parts in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over
and Friday Night Lights
, he became an Americana singer-songwriter, strumming his guitar while keeping rhythm with a foot-powered cymbal and bass drum. Lately, he’s been touring with fellow musicians, so he doesn’t have to cover all the parts.
Dr. Dog is sing-along psych-pop that sounds like what the Flaming Lips might sound like if they came back to Earth.
$26.33-$875.75, Sat Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, live music, things to do in San Antonio, Whitewater Amphitheater, Shakey Graces, Dr. Dog, Image