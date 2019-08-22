Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show

click to enlarge Drew Patterson

Dr. Dog

Honored with an official day in his Austin hometown, Shakey Graves has done it all. After landing bit acting parts inand, he became an Americana singer-songwriter, strumming his guitar while keeping rhythm with a foot-powered cymbal and bass drum. Lately, he’s been touring with fellow musicians, so he doesn’t have to cover all the parts.Dr. Dog is sing-along psych-pop that sounds like what the Flaming Lips might sound like if they came back to Earth.