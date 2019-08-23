Intocable to Make Tour Stop in San Antonio This Fall

click image
-
Instagram / grupointocable
Tejano and Norteño powerhouse Intocable
will grace San Antonio with a show this fall.
The seven-member band will stop at the Majestic Theatre
on Thursday, November 14 as part of its ¡PERCEPCIÓN! tour.
Over the band's career, which has spanned more than two decades, it's found lots of success in the form of awards and nominations. Among those are two Grammy wins.
Grupo Intocable also received a lot of buzz last year when the band performed at a Beto O'Rourke rally
at Cowboys Dancehall during the El Paso native's run for the U.S. Senate.
Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $149.50, for the Majestic Theatre show are now on sale and can be purchased here
.
