Friday, August 23, 2019

Intocable to Make Tour Stop in San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 10:57 AM

Instagram / grupointocable
  • Instagram / grupointocable
Tejano and Norteño powerhouse Intocable will grace San Antonio with a show this fall.

The seven-member band will stop at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, November 14 as part of its ¡PERCEPCIÓN! tour.

Over the band's career, which has spanned more than two decades, it's found lots of success in the form of awards and nominations. Among those are two Grammy wins.

Grupo Intocable also received a lot of buzz last year when the band performed at a Beto O'Rourke rally at Cowboys Dancehall during the El Paso native's run for the U.S. Senate.



Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $149.50, for the Majestic Theatre show are now on sale and can be purchased here.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
