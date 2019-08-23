Email
Friday, August 23, 2019

San Antonio Music Showcase Returns for Its Seventh Year

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge Pink Leche - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Pink Leche
The San Antonio Music Showcase will return for its seventh year on Saturday, September 30, featuring performances by more than two dozen local artists.

Organized by the San Antonio Current and other sponsors, the showcase will include a musicians representing a kaleidoscope of genres, from darkwave to conjunto, hip-hip to Americana and pretty much anything in between.

Participating venues — with one exception — are all walking distance from each other on the St. Mary’s Strip. Patrons will be able to purchase a wristband for $10 to gain access to all the venues. Single-venue admission price is $5.
SAN ANTONIO CURRENT
  • San Antonio Current

Venue specifics and wristband purchases are available online at sanantoniomusicshowcase.com. A full list of performers follows below:

ALYSON ALONZO • AMMO FOR MY ARSENAL • APASO • ATHANATOS • BALDEMAR • CHRIS MADDIN • COVINA • CROWNS X COFFINS • DEMITASSE • FILTHY • THE GRASSHOPPER LIES HEAVY • THE SOUL SPOT • JUNKIE • MADONE • MOCKINBIRD EXPRESS • NOISE QUOTA • PINK LECHE • REL OF CHISME • SANTIAGO JIMENEZ JR • SHADOW FASHION • SKIN • SURVIVAL GUIDE • THE WIZZARD • VERY OLD MORRIS • VONNA • WHATEVER? • YYYNOT

