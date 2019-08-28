Donella Drive's Show at Ventura Will Fund a New Album and Sample New Material

click to enlarge Facebook, Donella Drive

San Antonio rock outfit Donella Drive — on the cusp of dropping a new album — will play a show Friday, August 30, to showcase songs from the recording while raising money for its release.The band expects to deliver the seven-songin October after finishing up with local producer Mack Damon. The new material reflects its evolution into a power trio after recent lineup changes.While Donella Drive has played River City Rockfest a few times, the group's speciality isn't the kind of fist-pumping metal that dominates the fest. Instead, its jazzy chord voicings, nuanced dynamics and fluid rhythm section give it wider sonic palette to paint from."It's got a groove, and it's very bass-driven," bassist Andrew Salazar said. "It's not heavy, but it's aggressive."During its six-year history, Donella Drive has revolved around Salazar and his brother Aidan Escalante, who handles guitar and last year also became lead vocalist. Newish drummer Steven Rodriguez completes the lineup.Local acts Medusa Complex, Bingo Night and Vintage Pictures will round out Friday's bill at the Ventura. However, all of the door proceeds will flow to Donella."We are trying to make a dent in the what we owe," Salazar said, "Because it’s a lot."