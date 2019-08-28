Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Donella Drive's Show at Ventura Will Fund a New Album and Sample New Material

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, DONELLA DRIVE
  • Facebook, Donella Drive
San Antonio rock outfit Donella Drive — on the cusp of dropping a new album  — will play a show Friday, August 30, to showcase songs from the recording while raising money for its release.

The band expects to deliver the seven-song Bloomer in October after finishing up with local producer Mack Damon. The new material reflects its evolution into a power trio after recent lineup changes.

While Donella Drive has played River City Rockfest a few times, the group's speciality isn't the kind of fist-pumping metal that dominates the fest. Instead, its jazzy chord voicings, nuanced dynamics and fluid rhythm section give it wider sonic palette to paint from.

"It's got a groove, and it's very bass-driven," bassist Andrew Salazar said. "It's not heavy, but it's aggressive."



During its six-year history, Donella Drive has revolved around Salazar and his brother Aidan Escalante, who handles guitar and last year also became lead vocalist. Newish drummer Steven Rodriguez completes the lineup.

Local acts Medusa Complex, Bingo Night and Vintage Pictures will round out Friday's bill at the Ventura. However, all of the door proceeds will flow to Donella.

"We are trying to make a dent in the what we owe," Salazar said, "Because it’s a lot."

$7, Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ventura, 1011 Avenue B, (210) 802-6940, venturasatx.com.
Location Details Ventura
1011 Avenue B
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 802-6940
Concert Hall/Auditorium, Lounge and Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • Ventura

    • 1011 Avenue B Downtown
    • phone (210) 802-6940

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Honky Keeps on Tonkin’: Garrett T. Capps to Celebrate the Release of New Album All Right, All Night Read More

  2. Mexico City's Molotov Hitting Up Vibes Event Center Read More

  3. She’s No Angel: San Antonio Native, Master of None Star Noël Wells Releases Her Debut Album It’s So Nice! Read More

  4. San Antonio Music Showcase Returns for Its Seventh Year Read More

  5. Intocable to Make Tour Stop in San Antonio This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...