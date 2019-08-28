Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Mexico City's Molotov Hitting Up Vibes Event Center
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 8:24 AM
If you dug heavy rock in the ’90s, there’s a good chance you owned a mix CD featuring Molotov alongside bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit. Formed in 1995, the Mexico City four-piece mixes hip-hop grooves with elements of metal and alternative rock for a blend that placed them in the upper echelon of nu-metal acts back in the day.
If you still need more enticement to consider adding this show to your to-do list, check out the band’s “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” — and be sure to listen to it loud.
$36, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com.
@ Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Aug. 30, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
Price:
$36
Special Events and Live Music
