Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Mexico City's Molotov Hitting Up Vibes Event Center

If you dug heavy rock in the ’90s, there’s a good chance you owned a mix CD featuring Molotov alongside bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit. Formed in 1995, the Mexico City four-piece mixes hip-hop grooves with elements of metal and alternative rock for a blend that placed them in the upper echelon of nu-metal acts back in the day.

If you still need more enticement to consider adding this show to your to-do list, check out the band’s “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” — and be sure to listen to it loud.

$36, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com.
Map

