Mexico City's Molotov Hitting Up Vibes Event Center

Event Details Molotov @ Vibes Event Center 1211 E. Houston Steet Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Aug. 30, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Price: $36 Special Events and Live Music Map

If you dug heavy rock in the ’90s, there’s a good chance you owned a mix CD featuring Molotov alongside bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit. Formed in 1995, the Mexico City four-piece mixes hip-hop grooves with elements of metal and alternative rock for a blend that placed them in the upper echelon of nu-metal acts back in the day.If you still need more enticement to consider adding this show to your to-do list, check out the band’s “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” — and be sure to listen to it loud.