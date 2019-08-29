Thursday, August 29, 2019
A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz Return for One Night with Aztec Theatre Show
Posted
By James Courtney
on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 8:44 AM
click to enlarge
Since his earliest days using his songwriting ability and diverse array of musical chops to help propel his younger sister Selena to the certified reina status she was born to achieve, A.B. Quintanilla III has been a prime player in Latin music — from Tejano to cumbia y mas.
Four years after Selena’s life was cut short, Quintanilla came roaring back from an understandable hiatus with Kumbia Kings. The band quickly became an international sensation, blending cumbia with pop and rock elements. After a smattering of album releases and world tours, Quintanilla left the band in 2006. He dropped his first album with the Kumbia All Starz that same year and has hardly missed a beat since. A dynamic performer leading an exceedingly tight band, Quintanilla hardly has anything left to prove, yet he continues cementing his legacy as a songwriter and musician.
$29-$74, Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m.
Price:
$29-$74
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, AB Quintanilla, Los Kumbia Kings All Starz, Image