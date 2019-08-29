A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz Return for One Night with Aztec Theatre Show

click to enlarge Live Nation

Since his earliest days using his songwriting ability and diverse array of musical chops to help propel his younger sister Selena to the certified reina status she was born to achieve, A.B. Quintanilla III has been a prime player in Latin music — from Tejano to cumbia y mas.Four years after Selena’s life was cut short, Quintanilla came roaring back from an understandable hiatus with Kumbia Kings. The band quickly became an international sensation, blending cumbia with pop and rock elements. After a smattering of album releases and world tours, Quintanilla left the band in 2006. He dropped his first album with the Kumbia All Starz that same year and has hardly missed a beat since. A dynamic performer leading an exceedingly tight band, Quintanilla hardly has anything left to prove, yet he continues cementing his legacy as a songwriter and musician.