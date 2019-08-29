Email
Thursday, August 29, 2019

Black Market Club Brings All Kinds of Rock Sounds to 502 Bar This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 8:40 AM

click to enlarge DAVID VU
  • David Vu
Fans of locally grown indie rock of the heavy, nebulous and shape-shifting variety may want to be in attendance this weekend as the Black Market Club celebrates the release of a new single, the band’s first recorded output since 2016.

The five-piece makes music that starts with indie rock sensibilities and branches out across an eclectic array of musical territory, including progressive rock, math rock, alt-rock and even hardcore. And, even if none of those genres are necessarily your cup of tea, you still may be drawn in by the way the Black Market Club brings them all together into a unified-but-dichotomous, familiar-but-original whole.

Check out the band’s music over at theblackmarketclub.bandcamp.com if you’re curious how it all works together. The bill also includes support from local off-kilter indie outfit St. Dukes and Southpaux, a San Antonio-based act making its debut.

$10-$20, Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com.
502 Bar
502 Embassy Oaks
San Antonio, TX
(210) 257-8125; (210) (FAX)
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Related Locations

  • 502 Bar

    • 502 Embassy Oaks , Ste 138 San Antonio
    • phone (210) 257-8125; (210) (FAX)

